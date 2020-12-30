News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Van fire near Seaton believed to be arson

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:37 AM December 30, 2020   
A van was completely destroyed in a fire near Seaton last night, police believe the fire was set deliberately. 

Firefighters were sent to a layby near Boshill Cross at around 9.34pm yesterday (Tuesday, December 29) after reports of a vehicle on fire. 

A fire crew from Colyton responded to the fire, when they arrived the van was already ‘well alight’. 

Firefighters extinguished the van fire and requested police assistance as the incident is believed to be arson. 

The van was completely destroyed in the blaze and the investigation was left in the hands of the police. 

