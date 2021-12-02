News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Van fire spread to hedgerow on busy route

person

Paul Jones

Published: 11:49 AM December 2, 2021
File picture of a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service fire engine

A van fire spread to a hedge on a busy East Devon route on Wednesday afternoon (December 1).

Fire crews from Honiton and Ottery St Mary were sent to the incident, on the A30 at Whimple, at just after 3.30pm after reports of a vehicle fire.

When they arrived, they found a van was well alight, a spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

"Crews also had to extinguish the hedge row on the side of the A30 which had become involved in fire due to this incident," they added.

It is understood no one was hurt in the incident.

Ottery St Mary News

