Advanced search

Workers at Honiton Hospital buoyed by free cake thanks to Colyton patisserie

PUBLISHED: 14:18 15 April 2020

Vaniers of Colyton has donated cake to Honiton Hospital workers and The Random Kitchen. Picture: TRIP

Vaniers of Colyton has donated cake to Honiton Hospital workers and The Random Kitchen. Picture: TRIP

Archant

A Colyton-based cake shop has come to the rescue of workers at Honiton Hospital – which has provided vital services to those struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A promise of cakes to the key workers at Honiton Hospital fell through, but luckily for the charity, Bernard Vanier of Vaniers Patisserie in Colyton offered free cake.

Sharon Thorne, deputy manager of Honiton transport charity TRIP, which delivered the cake to the hospital, said: “As not to let the good volunteers and keyworkers at Honiton Hospital down, I contact Vanier Patisserie in Colyford.

“Immediately Mr Vanier responded and offered cake.

“This was delivered today by TRIP and, given their generosity, the rest was delivered to the Random Kitchen, based at Honiton Rugby Club.”

TRIP continues to deliver meals to people in need across the Honiton Parish.

The Random Kitchen cooks up frozen meals for free, which are delivered to households struggling during the pandemic.

For more information, call 07980 922696.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Axe Valley police and paramedics receive food donations

Axe Valley police officers Jeanette Bassett (right) and PCSO Hayley Widger with their food donations. Picture: Rose Bunce

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Axe Valley police and paramedics receive food donations

Axe Valley police officers Jeanette Bassett (right) and PCSO Hayley Widger with their food donations. Picture: Rose Bunce

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cricket in 2008 - Feniton versus Seaton

P3220-25-08TI Fen v Seaton.Battinng for Feniton is Dave Haysam. photo Terry Ife

Devon Bowls Indoor President George Mabon sends message to clubs

Devon County Indoor President George Mabon (right) with Sidmouth Club Captain Ken Wheeler during a 2019/20 season visit to Sidmouth and. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Lyme council closes chalet, caravan and day hut sites

A Monmouth Beach chalet at Lyme. Picture: Chris Carson

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

From watching ‘those wonderful Wolves’ to reporting on Millwey Rise

The Wolverhampton Wanderers team of 1957. Picture; CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24