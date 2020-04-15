Workers at Honiton Hospital buoyed by free cake thanks to Colyton patisserie

Vaniers of Colyton has donated cake to Honiton Hospital workers and The Random Kitchen. Picture: TRIP Archant

A Colyton-based cake shop has come to the rescue of workers at Honiton Hospital – which has provided vital services to those struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A promise of cakes to the key workers at Honiton Hospital fell through, but luckily for the charity, Bernard Vanier of Vaniers Patisserie in Colyton offered free cake.

Sharon Thorne, deputy manager of Honiton transport charity TRIP, which delivered the cake to the hospital, said: “As not to let the good volunteers and keyworkers at Honiton Hospital down, I contact Vanier Patisserie in Colyford.

“Immediately Mr Vanier responded and offered cake.

“This was delivered today by TRIP and, given their generosity, the rest was delivered to the Random Kitchen, based at Honiton Rugby Club.”

TRIP continues to deliver meals to people in need across the Honiton Parish.

The Random Kitchen cooks up frozen meals for free, which are delivered to households struggling during the pandemic.

For more information, call 07980 922696.