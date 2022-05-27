News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Vanity Fair play to be performed at the Beehive

Adam Manning

Published: 10:08 AM May 27, 2022
Honiton Beehive car park

The show Vanity Fair is coming to the Beehive in July. - Credit: Tim Dixon

Thackeray’s hilarious satire Vanity Fair will be staged at the Beehive on Friday, July 1.

Bristol Old Vic Theatre School will be performing the show, in their first visit to Honiton for three years.

The alumni of this prestigious theatre school include Olivia Colman, Naomie Harris, Jeremy Irons, Pete Postlethwaite, Miranda Richardson, Dame Patricia Routledge, Sir Patrick Stewart, Mark Strong and Gene Wilder. 

A spokesperson for the show said: "Set in the early 1980s New Romantics scene of London, follow wannabe ‘It Girl' Becky Sharp and her sweet-natured friend, Amelia Sedley, as they scale the heady heights of society and hustle through the hazardous playground for the rich and beautiful.

"The show is adapted from the screen to the stage by Declan Donnellan and directed by Paul Chesterton."

Further information and tickets are available from the box office by phoning  01404 384050 or via the Beehive's website www.beehivehoniton.co.uk

East Devon News
Honiton News

