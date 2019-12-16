Advanced search

Honiton's old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 16:48 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 16 December 2019

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Honiton's former tourist information centre (TIC) could be transformed into a vegan café as part of plans outlined by a successful business in the town.

Petra Bright, of The Accidental Vegan Cafe.Petra Bright, of The Accidental Vegan Cafe.

Petra Bright, who runs The Accidental Vegan Café in New Street, has lodged an application to change to use of the former tourist hub, in Lace Walk car park, from business to restaurants/cafes and hot food takeaways.

In her application, the business owner said: "Our current premises is too small and so we wish to move to a larger premises.

"We intend to convert the main space to internal seating for 20 with a kitchen and beverage / salad / takeaway facility and outside seating for 16."

The plans will be determined by East Devon District Council.

The building was formerly Honiton's tourist information centre, a facility that the town is now without.

However, Honiton Town Council has earmarked a new unit in Lace Walk as a new TIC.

Most Read

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

UPDATE: Aliens land UFO on Roundball Hill

Single-vehicle A30 collision near Feniton

Single vehicle collision on the A30. Picture: Callum Lawton

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

UPDATE: Aliens land UFO on Roundball Hill

Single-vehicle A30 collision near Feniton

Single vehicle collision on the A30. Picture: Callum Lawton

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Beer Primary School rated ‘excellent’

Pictured with pupils are (L/R) Rev Jeremy Trew, Rebecca Porter (headteacher), Amanda Hawtin (religious education lead) and Archdeacon Andrew Beane. Picture: Jean Smith.

Axe Cliff ladies have change of captaincy with Barbara Cummings taking over from Jill Wellington

Barbara Cummings taking over the Axe Cliff captaincy from Jill Wellington. Picture: SIMON WELLINGTON

Dibling delights as Millwey Rise make Devon Senior Cup progress

Football on pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists