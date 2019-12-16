Honiton's old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

Honiton's former tourist information centre (TIC) could be transformed into a vegan café as part of plans outlined by a successful business in the town.

Petra Bright, who runs The Accidental Vegan Café in New Street, has lodged an application to change to use of the former tourist hub, in Lace Walk car park, from business to restaurants/cafes and hot food takeaways.

In her application, the business owner said: "Our current premises is too small and so we wish to move to a larger premises.

"We intend to convert the main space to internal seating for 20 with a kitchen and beverage / salad / takeaway facility and outside seating for 16."

The plans will be determined by East Devon District Council.

The building was formerly Honiton's tourist information centre, a facility that the town is now without.

However, Honiton Town Council has earmarked a new unit in Lace Walk as a new TIC.