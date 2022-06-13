Vehicle extravaganza to raise funds for Axminster Carnival

A ‘vehicle extravaganza’ will be taking place this month to raise funds for Axminster’s carnival.

The carnival organisers have announced they are hosting the event taking place between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, June 26, at Show Field, Trafalgar Way.

Entry for exhibitors and the public is by donation with all proceeds going to the future of the carnival.

There will be a wide range of vehicles – a mix of ventiage and modern will be on display including cars, motorcycles and tractors. Visitors will also have the chance to speak to exhibitors about their vehicles.

Food outlets will offer ice creams, coffee and other refreshments. There wil also be a prize raffle and a bouncy castle for children.

A spokesman for Axminster Carnival said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support and interest in the event, which hopefully will be the first of many which will ensure that we can provide the town with the carnival experience it so richly deserves.

“We wish to place on record our thanks to all the local organisations who have helped with promoting the event, and those who have very generously donated prizes to our fundraising efforts.

“It’s lining up to be a fantastic event and we hope to see you there.”

Anyone who would like to display their vehicle should contact one of the Axminster Carnival Team by emailing axminster-cve@hotmail.com