Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue attended the incident. - Credit: Archant

A car has been 'completely destroyed 'by a fire in Shute this morning, (Friday, June 24).

One crew from Colyton attended the fire at 4:30am on Friday, (June 22). On arrival, crews confirmed one car was well alight and extinguished the fire using a foam jet.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the car was 'totally destroyed' by fire and the cause of the fire was unknown.