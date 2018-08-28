Advanced search

Veterans charity urges Tesco shoppers to cast their votes

PUBLISHED: 13:06 25 January 2019

Shopper voting in Tescos Bags for Life initiative Picture; The Poppy Factory

Shopper voting in Tescos Bags for Life initiative Picture; The Poppy Factory

The Poppy Factory

A charity that helps wounded, injured and sick veterans move back into work is urging shoppers in Honiton to support it through the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

The Poppy Factory, which supports veterans with physical and mental health conditions back into employment, is on the shortlist for a cash boost alongside two other groups.

Tesco has teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which will see grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 raised from carrier bag sales at the Battishorne Way outlet awarded to local projects.

Customers can cast their votes throughout January and February using a token given to them at the check-out.

Deirdre Mills, chief executive of The Poppy Factory, said: The cash raised through this fantastic initiative could help us make a real difference to veterans living in the area who have a mental or physical health condition and who want to get back into meaningful employment.

