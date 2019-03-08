Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plastic ducks go racing on the River Kit

PUBLISHED: 12:51 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 15 June 2019

Ducks go racing on the River Kit. Picture: Graham Vyse

Ducks go racing on the River Kit. Picture: Graham Vyse

Archant

Annual Chardstock event raises more than £800 for worthy causes

Crowds cheered on more than 500 entries in the Great Chardstock Duck race.

The 11th staging of the popular event took place on Sunday, June 9, along the River Kit.

Children of all ages turned out to watch the race which raised more than £800 for worthy causes.

The event was organised by Chardstock Street Fayre committee which this year is supporting several local groups including Chardstock Community Hall Trust, Little Acorns Pre-School at St Andrew's CE Primary Academy and the Devon Air Ambulance.

Spokesman Graham Vyse said: "The street fayre team wish to thank all those who supported the event and made it such a great success. No ducks were harmed in the staging of this event!"

The next major fundraising event organised by the team will be Chardstock Street Fayre itself which takes place on Saturday, September 7.

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Jewellery theft in Honiton prompts police investigation

A number of items have been stolen from a Honiton home. Picture:Devon and Cornwall Police

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Colyton students hand over £740 cheque

Dale Edwards receiving a cheque for ELF of Â£740 from Charlotte Soldan,Benjamin Strawbridge and Beth Levi of Colyton Grammer school.Picture by Terry Ife ref mhv 7381-05-11TI

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Jewellery theft in Honiton prompts police investigation

A number of items have been stolen from a Honiton home. Picture:Devon and Cornwall Police

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Colyton students hand over £740 cheque

Dale Edwards receiving a cheque for ELF of Â£740 from Charlotte Soldan,Benjamin Strawbridge and Beth Levi of Colyton Grammer school.Picture by Terry Ife ref mhv 7381-05-11TI

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Plastic ducks go racing on the River Kit

Ducks go racing on the River Kit. Picture: Graham Vyse

‘Cases’ Somerset Rebels Select ride to victory over Plymouth Gladiators

Action from the Somerset Rebels Select meeting with Plymouth Gladiators. Picture COLIN BURNETT

Car deliberately set alight

Seaton firefighters' first response vehicle, PictureD and S Fire Service

Honiton appoint new first team manager

Aaron Doble, the new Honiton Town AFC manager. Picture: Honiton Town AFC

River Cottage Festival line up announced

River Cottage HQ on Triniity Hill at Axminster. Picture RC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists