Plastic ducks go racing on the River Kit

Ducks go racing on the River Kit. Picture: Graham Vyse Archant

Annual Chardstock event raises more than £800 for worthy causes

Crowds cheered on more than 500 entries in the Great Chardstock Duck race.

The 11th staging of the popular event took place on Sunday, June 9, along the River Kit.

Children of all ages turned out to watch the race which raised more than £800 for worthy causes.

The event was organised by Chardstock Street Fayre committee which this year is supporting several local groups including Chardstock Community Hall Trust, Little Acorns Pre-School at St Andrew's CE Primary Academy and the Devon Air Ambulance.

Spokesman Graham Vyse said: "The street fayre team wish to thank all those who supported the event and made it such a great success. No ducks were harmed in the staging of this event!"

The next major fundraising event organised by the team will be Chardstock Street Fayre itself which takes place on Saturday, September 7.