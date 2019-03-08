Advanced search

Digital Decoded

The King's Arms, Stockland, set to reopen after six-year community effort

PUBLISHED: 12:30 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 06 September 2019

The repainted pub sign was hoisted into place in August. Picture: John Vickery

The repainted pub sign was hoisted into place in August. Picture: John Vickery

John Vickery

A community's six-year fight to get their village pub reopened is on the brink of success.

Alan Jackson and John Curnoe, who each repainted one side of the pub sign. Picture: John VickeryAlan Jackson and John Curnoe, who each repainted one side of the pub sign. Picture: John Vickery

The King's Arms in Stockland closed in 2013, with the owner planning to redevelop parts of the site for housing.

But local residents were not prepared to lose the 17th-century, Grade II listed inn, which had been a thriving gastro-pub in the early 2000s.

They formed a community benefit society and raised more than £278,000 - enough to buy the pub themselves.

Community benefit societies can raise funds by selling shares, but all money must be used for the broader interests of their community.

Local resident Nick Chance, one of the many who helped with renovations. Picture: Wendy Van Der PlankLocal resident Nick Chance, one of the many who helped with renovations. Picture: Wendy Van Der Plank

The residents also successfully fought all planning applications for housing on the pub site.

The keys were officially handed over in January this year and since then, the community have been renovating the building.

Contractors worked for reduced fees or donated materials free, and dozens of volunteers stepped in to help.

A new tenant is expected to be appointed soon - enabling the pub to finally reopen.

Most Read

Man arrested after thefts from vehicles in Cranbook area

Elderly man’s fall in Honiton car park prompts investigation into setting up new pick-up and drop-off zone

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Woman freed from car on A35

Wretched trial for ‘robo-flop’ mower in Honiton – which has been plagued by joyriders and interference

Robot lawn mower (stock image). Picture: Getty

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man arrested after thefts from vehicles in Cranbook area

Elderly man’s fall in Honiton car park prompts investigation into setting up new pick-up and drop-off zone

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Woman freed from car on A35

Wretched trial for ‘robo-flop’ mower in Honiton – which has been plagued by joyriders and interference

Robot lawn mower (stock image). Picture: Getty

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton launch new league season with Saturday home game

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

Speedway: Somerset Rebels without Schlein for Scotland trip

Rory Schlein battles it out with Sam Masters (pic Tony Hartmann)

Seaton sets 2030 date to be carbon neutral

Seaton is planning to become carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Chris Carson

The King’s Arms, Stockland, set to reopen after six-year community effort

The repainted pub sign was hoisted into place in August. Picture: John Vickery

‘We need to move forward’ says East Devon MP as Brexit debate rumbles on

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists