The King's Arms, Stockland, set to reopen after six-year community effort
PUBLISHED: 12:30 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 06 September 2019
John Vickery
A community's six-year fight to get their village pub reopened is on the brink of success.
The King's Arms in Stockland closed in 2013, with the owner planning to redevelop parts of the site for housing.
But local residents were not prepared to lose the 17th-century, Grade II listed inn, which had been a thriving gastro-pub in the early 2000s.
They formed a community benefit society and raised more than £278,000 - enough to buy the pub themselves.
Community benefit societies can raise funds by selling shares, but all money must be used for the broader interests of their community.
The residents also successfully fought all planning applications for housing on the pub site.
The keys were officially handed over in January this year and since then, the community have been renovating the building.
Contractors worked for reduced fees or donated materials free, and dozens of volunteers stepped in to help.
A new tenant is expected to be appointed soon - enabling the pub to finally reopen.
