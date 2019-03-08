The King's Arms, Stockland, set to reopen after six-year community effort

The repainted pub sign was hoisted into place in August.

A community's six-year fight to get their village pub reopened is on the brink of success.

Alan Jackson and John Curnoe, who each repainted one side of the pub sign.

The King's Arms in Stockland closed in 2013, with the owner planning to redevelop parts of the site for housing.

But local residents were not prepared to lose the 17th-century, Grade II listed inn, which had been a thriving gastro-pub in the early 2000s.

They formed a community benefit society and raised more than £278,000 - enough to buy the pub themselves.

Community benefit societies can raise funds by selling shares, but all money must be used for the broader interests of their community.

Local resident Nick Chance, one of the many who helped with renovations.

The residents also successfully fought all planning applications for housing on the pub site.

The keys were officially handed over in January this year and since then, the community have been renovating the building.

Contractors worked for reduced fees or donated materials free, and dozens of volunteers stepped in to help.

A new tenant is expected to be appointed soon - enabling the pub to finally reopen.