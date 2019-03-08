Bumper crop of entries at Chardstock Show

Chardstock Show prize winners (l to r): Les Ellis, Hannah McGowan, Vicky Heavisides, Pam Capener, Charlotte Heavisides, Graham Vyse, Geoffrey Constable, Heidi Ingleston-Orme, Jacob Ingleston-Orme, Donald Burrough, Harriet Burrough and Jenny Green. Picture: Tim Purrett. Archant

Entries were up at Chardstock Show this year with 73 classes being keenly contested.

The event - a celebration of floral displays, flowers and plants, garden and home produce and arts and crafts - took place in the community hall on Saturday, August 3, a week earlier than usual because of planned refurbishment work on the building.

Organisers said there had been 'a wonderful response' from the parishioners, which resulted in 106 entries - more than in the previous year.

The show champion, with most first prizes and most points overall, was Charlotte Heavisides. She entered 46 Classes out of the 73 available, gaining 10 first prizes, six second and four third - a remarkable achievement.

Chardstock Gardening Club which organises the show thanked all those who entered and those who helped to make the event so enjoyable and successful.

A spokesman added: "The show is one of the highlights of the calendar in Chardstock and the community hall really looked at its best."