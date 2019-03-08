Feniton's £48,000 playground upgrade completed

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9170. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Villagers at Feniton celebrated the completion of a £48,000 upgrade to their Ely Close play area on Friday.

The money was raised through local fundraising, a generous grant from Viridor Credits - following an application by the parish council, which also contributed from its own budget - a contribution from East Devon District councilor Phil Twiss's locality budget and the Investing in Devon initiative.

A ceremony to celebrate the improvements to the play area, which is open to children under 11, was hosted by Feniton Parish Council.

Parish council chairman Martyn Smith said: "This shows how the community can come together, with local children providing the bunting to help us celebrate the day.

"Our next priority is to improve Feniton's Queen Elizabeth II play area for older children."

Local MP Neil Parish was unable to attend the ceremony but in a message to the parish council he said: "I am delighted that Feniton has seen such success recently. All your hard work, fundraising and planning for the play parks has paid off."

Martyn Smith opens the Feniton play area with Cllr Zoe Flockhart, Vivienne Stock-Williams of Virador Credits, Cllr Phil Twiss and Cllr Susie Bond. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9148. Picture: Terry Ife Martyn Smith opens the Feniton play area with Cllr Zoe Flockhart, Vivienne Stock-Williams of Virador Credits, Cllr Phil Twiss and Cllr Susie Bond. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9148. Picture: Terry Ife

