Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Feniton's £48,000 playground upgrade completed

PUBLISHED: 11:52 29 July 2019

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9170. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9170. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Villagers at Feniton celebrated the completion of a £48,000 upgrade to their Ely Close play area on Friday.

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9169. Picture: Terry IfeFeniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9169. Picture: Terry Ife

The money was raised through local fundraising, a generous grant from Viridor Credits - following an application by the parish council, which also contributed from its own budget - a contribution from East Devon District councilor Phil Twiss's locality budget and the Investing in Devon initiative.

A ceremony to celebrate the improvements to the play area, which is open to children under 11, was hosted by Feniton Parish Council.

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9167. Picture: Terry IfeFeniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9167. Picture: Terry Ife

Parish council chairman Martyn Smith said: "This shows how the community can come together, with local children providing the bunting to help us celebrate the day.

"Our next priority is to improve Feniton's Queen Elizabeth II play area for older children."

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9164. Picture: Terry IfeFeniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9164. Picture: Terry Ife

Local MP Neil Parish was unable to attend the ceremony but in a message to the parish council he said: "I am delighted that Feniton has seen such success recently. All your hard work, fundraising and planning for the play parks has paid off."

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9161. Picture: Terry IfeFeniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9161. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9159. Picture: Terry IfeFeniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9159. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9156. Picture: Terry IfeFeniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Martyn Smith opens the Feniton play area with Cllr Zoe Flockhart, Vivienne Stock-Williams of Virador Credits, Cllr Phil Twiss and Cllr Susie Bond. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9148. Picture: Terry IfeMartyn Smith opens the Feniton play area with Cllr Zoe Flockhart, Vivienne Stock-Williams of Virador Credits, Cllr Phil Twiss and Cllr Susie Bond. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9148. Picture: Terry Ife

Martyn Smith opens the Feniton play area with Cllr Zoe Flockhart, Vivienne Stock-Williams of Virador Credits, Cllr Phil Twiss and Cllr Susie Bond. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9143. Picture: Terry IfeMartyn Smith opens the Feniton play area with Cllr Zoe Flockhart, Vivienne Stock-Williams of Virador Credits, Cllr Phil Twiss and Cllr Susie Bond. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9143. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9137. Picture: Terry IfeFeniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9137. Picture: Terry Ife

Martyn Smith opens the Feniton play area with Cllr Zoe Flockhart, Vivienne Stock-Williams of Virador Credits and Cllr Susie Bond. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9136. Picture: Terry IfeMartyn Smith opens the Feniton play area with Cllr Zoe Flockhart, Vivienne Stock-Williams of Virador Credits and Cllr Susie Bond. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9136. Picture: Terry Ife

Martyn Smith opens the Feniton play area. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9134. Picture: Terry IfeMartyn Smith opens the Feniton play area. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9134. Picture: Terry Ife

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Free ‘shades’ for children who have their eyes examined

Leanne Herrett of See The Future with Joanne Hawker of Honiton Eye Clinic and two 'Eye Models'. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9036. Picture: Terry Ife

Fools and Horses star opens Lyme Lifeboat Week

Actor John Challis with members of the Lyme lifeboat crew. Picture Richard Horobin Picture Richard Horobin

Engagement party trip drama as wave capsizes boat at sea

James Chambers and his boat . Picture Richard Horobin

House prices in Devon have risen by around £44k, stats show

Housing. Picture: PA Wire

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Free ‘shades’ for children who have their eyes examined

Leanne Herrett of See The Future with Joanne Hawker of Honiton Eye Clinic and two 'Eye Models'. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9036. Picture: Terry Ife

Fools and Horses star opens Lyme Lifeboat Week

Actor John Challis with members of the Lyme lifeboat crew. Picture Richard Horobin Picture Richard Horobin

Engagement party trip drama as wave capsizes boat at sea

James Chambers and his boat . Picture Richard Horobin

House prices in Devon have risen by around £44k, stats show

Housing. Picture: PA Wire

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Feniton’s £48,000 playground upgrade completed

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9170. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton versus Kilmington derby meeting -what the respective skipper’s thought of the match

Picture: Thinkstock

Fools and Horses star opens Lyme Lifeboat Week

Actor John Challis with members of the Lyme lifeboat crew. Picture Richard Horobin Picture Richard Horobin

Axe Cliff Lady Captain’s Day enjoyed by one and all

The Axe Cliff ladies with ladies captain Jill Wellington (centre). Picture: ROB GROVE

Honiton RC quartet complete the Jurassic Coast 10k

Honiton Running Club quartet at the Jurassic Coast 10k meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists