Training for Chardstock First Aiders

PUBLISHED: 07:01 23 January 2019

Participants in the Chardstock First Aid training session. Picture Chardstock Parish Council

Participants in the Chardstock First Aid training session. Picture Chardstock Parish Council

Archant

Villagers attend a practical, hands-on training session covering all aspects of basic life-saving techniques

Following the recent installation of a defibrillator at Chardstock Community hall the parish council funded a First Aid training event for villagers.

Organised by Cllr Jon Pratt, 16 willing volunteers went along for a practical, hands-on training session covering all aspects of basic first aid, from CPR to wound dressing, provided by Joe Rice, of Joe Rice First Aid Training, which is based in Okehampton.

Feedback from attendees was very positive and it is hoped that future events can be organised if demand exists in the village and surrounding parish.

The event took place ahead of the imminent completion of the lighting project for the Devon Air Ambulance emergency night landing site at the village cricket club. The project has been funded by the district and county councils, together with a grants for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust and a generous donation from the Chardstock Street Fayre Committee and the parish council.

