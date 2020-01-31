Advanced search

Rural East Devon venues to host world class performances this spring

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 February 2020

Horses! Horses! at The King's Arms, Stockland. Picture: Wassail Theatre

Horses! Horses! at The King's Arms, Stockland. Picture: Wassail Theatre

Wassail Theatre

Villages In Action will be promoting several events around East Devon in the coming months.

Neil Maya. Picture: Mark Tipping

World class acts will lure people away from the cities and into the heart of the rural community this spring.

Unexpected places such as village halls, churches and community spaces will stage a series of diverse art performances usually only reserved for city locations.

The showcase of spring performances has been arranged by Villages in Action, a rural touring scheme that brings top quality performing arts events to communities in Devon.

The spring 2020 programme boasts a compilation of live music, outstanding theatre, magical storytelling and delightful children's shows, that are sure to stir the senses. The shows and activities aim to keep the rural venues alive and visitors can expect a warm welcome.

Louder Is Not Always Clearer, at The Beehive. Picture: Mr & Mrs Clark.

Although the events are held all over the county, there are several highlights in some of the small villages across East Devon…

The darkly comic tale, Horses! Horses! presented by Wassail Theatre, is performed in the midst of a local boozer with pub games, pints, heartbreak, laughter, country music and a few surprises.

The show will be staged aptly in The King's Arms in Stockland on Thursday, March 12.

The next local show, held at The Beehive, Honiton, on Thursday, March 19, is accessible to deaf, hard of hearing and hearing audiences. Louder Is Not Always Clearer looks at the differences of a man perceived to be full of confidence and outwardly social, but is inwardly vulnerable and at times isolated.

Great music will bring Talaton Parish Hall to life on Friday, March 27, when The Neil Maya Quartet will present 1959: The Golden Year of Jazz. The year, 1959, is widely considered to be an extremely influential year in the development of modern jazz and this performance will truly represent this.

Awliscombe Parish Hall is the venue for The Canterbury Tales on Sunday, April 5. This compilation of witty, serious and sometimes shocking, short stories paints an insightful portrait of English society in the middle-ages.

Accomplished violinist, soloist, chamber musician, concertmaster and artistic director, Thomas Bowes will take his Bach Pilgrimage to St Mary's Church, in Whimple, on Saturday, May 16.

Events do sell out, so advance booking is recommended. Visit www.villagesinaction.co.uk/events

