Have a butcher's at this vintage bike up for auction in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 25 October 2019

Liz Chilcott shows off the butchers bike going under the hammer in Honiton. Picture: Sue Cade

A traditional butcher's bike will go under the hammer in Honiton next month.

The vintage 1930s bike was once used by a family-run butcher's shop in Topsham to deliver order, before its practicality was made redundant with the advent of van deliveries in the 1950s.

People from a certain generation have fond memories of this style of bike, also known as a baker's bike, particularly from the much-loved Hovis bread advert of the 1970s.

The bike is being sold by Chilcotts Auctioneers in a single lot with three traditional-style large shop posters which are not frequently available to buy.

Liz Chilcott said: "The bike is a real gem of a collector's item and comes complete with its original wicker basket. I'm pleased to say there isn't an original string of sausages to go with it!"

The bike and set of posters has an estimate of £100 - £150.

The auction commences at 10.30am at Chilcotts Silver Street sale room on Saturday, November 2.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

