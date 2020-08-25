Advanced search

Honiton MP marks VJ Day at Upottery

PUBLISHED: 10:44 25 August 2020

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish plants a tree to mark VE Day. Picture submitted

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish plants a tree to mark VE Day. Picture submitted

Archant

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish planted a tree and unveiled a plaque at Upottery to commemorate VJ day and the 75th anniverary of the D-Day landings.

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parishunveils a plaque to mark VE Day at Upottery. Picture submittedHoniton and Tiverton MP Neil Parishunveils a plaque to mark VE Day at Upottery. Picture submitted

The ceremony, on Saturday August 15, was held at Aller Green.

It was supported by Councilor Keys, of East Devon District Council, Graham Long, chairman of Upottery Parish Council, John Cornish treasurer and trustee of Smeatharpe Village Hall and members of the Upottery Airfield Heritage Trust and Living History Group.

Organisers expressed their thanks to Councillor Edwin Bartlett for cutting the grass and preparing Aller Green for the event. Terry Anning, lay reader, said a prayer for both events.

The tree planting was originally planned to take place in May for the 75th anniversary of D Day, but due to the Covid 19 pandemic all events for the anniversary were cancelled.

So it was decided to hold the D Day tree planting on the same weekend as the Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) .

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Axminster youngsters wage war on litter louts

Litter pickers Edward and Arwen Over with the three bags of rubbish they collected at Millwey Rise, Axminster. Picture Peter Over

Honiton MP marks VJ Day at Upottery

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish plants a tree to mark VE Day. Picture submitted

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Public consultation starts on flood risk management strategy

County Hall. Ref exe 04-17 5978. Picture: Terry Ife

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Axminster youngsters wage war on litter louts

Litter pickers Edward and Arwen Over with the three bags of rubbish they collected at Millwey Rise, Axminster. Picture Peter Over

Honiton MP marks VJ Day at Upottery

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish plants a tree to mark VE Day. Picture submitted

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Public consultation starts on flood risk management strategy

County Hall. Ref exe 04-17 5978. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton MP marks VJ Day at Upottery

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish plants a tree to mark VE Day. Picture submitted

Axe Cliff Captain’s Day success for Roger Hill

Axe Cliff Captain's Day winner Roger Hill. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Button-Stephens and Cave set up Upottery win at Sidmouth

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton recover from two goals down to draw

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Reed brothers both score as Farway United win first Intermediate Cup in club’s history

Farway United after their Devon Intermediate Cup win at Coach Road, Newton Abbot. Picture: CONTRIBUTED