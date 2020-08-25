Honiton MP marks VJ Day at Upottery

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish plants a tree to mark VE Day. Picture submitted Archant

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parish planted a tree and unveiled a plaque at Upottery to commemorate VJ day and the 75th anniverary of the D-Day landings.

Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parishunveils a plaque to mark VE Day at Upottery. Picture submitted Honiton and Tiverton MP Neil Parishunveils a plaque to mark VE Day at Upottery. Picture submitted

The ceremony, on Saturday August 15, was held at Aller Green.

It was supported by Councilor Keys, of East Devon District Council, Graham Long, chairman of Upottery Parish Council, John Cornish treasurer and trustee of Smeatharpe Village Hall and members of the Upottery Airfield Heritage Trust and Living History Group.

Organisers expressed their thanks to Councillor Edwin Bartlett for cutting the grass and preparing Aller Green for the event. Terry Anning, lay reader, said a prayer for both events.

The tree planting was originally planned to take place in May for the 75th anniversary of D Day, but due to the Covid 19 pandemic all events for the anniversary were cancelled.

So it was decided to hold the D Day tree planting on the same weekend as the Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) .