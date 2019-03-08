Royal recognition for Honiton community group

Members of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Committee. Picture HDAA Archant

Dementia Action Alliance receives The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton Dementia Action Alliance has received the UK's highest honour granted to a voluntary group.

The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service recognises the team's outstanding work in the community.

Entirely volunteer led and run, HDAA works to help make the lives of people touched by dementia a little easier.

Chairman Heather Penwarden said members felt hugely honoured to receive the accolade.

She said: "I am deeply proud of all that Honiton Dementia Action Alliance has managed to achieve over the past few years

"Our aim is for Honiton to be a safe and inclusive palace to live if you have dementia.

"I see this is an award for each and every one of our volunteers and indeed for the entire community of Honiton.

"If through receiving this award we can inspire other individuals and communities to learn from our experiences how absolutely amazing that would be."

Aged between nine and 90, the HDAA's more than 40-strong band of helpers come from across the generations and from all walks of community life. Each one plays their own valuable part within the organisation

They may be serving teas or making fresh flower arrangements for Honiton Memory Cafe, acting as ushers at the dementia friendly Nostalgic Cinema, driving a minibus on one of their many outings or leading one of the regular dementia friendly ambles.

Other volunteers are enthusiastic fundraisers for the Honiton Admiral Nurse Campaign or give of their time and professional skills to sit on one of the committees.

Mrs Penwarden added: "No matter what role they play within the organisation, each and every one brings, warmth, kindness and the precious gift of time to help make Honiton the truly Dementia Friendly community it has become.

"With more than 2,000 people from retail outlets, businesses and organisations around the town having attended one of our Dementia Friends' awareness sessions, I believe we all have a part to play in supporting people living with dementia and their families to carry on feeling valued members of community life."

Representatives of Honiton Dementia Action Alliance will receive the award from David Fursdon, Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Devon later this summer.