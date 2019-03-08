Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Litter pickers clean up in Axminster

PUBLISHED: 08:01 16 March 2019

The Axminster litter pickers. Picture: Irene Wilson

The Axminster litter pickers. Picture: Irene Wilson

Archant

Plastic Free Axminster volunteers collect nearly 15 bags of rubbish

Volunteers filled nearly 15 bags with rubbish at Plastic Free Axminster’s first litter pick.

Around 30 local residents took part in the two-hour event on Saturday, March 9.

The clean up operation concentrated on the area from Vale Lane to Axminster Railway Station, including adjacent land at Axminster Tesco.

Plastic Free Axminster community leader and event organiser Rebecca Green said: “One of the things we immediately noticed was that so much of the litter we found was made of recyclable materials, yet instead of being recycled it had just been discarded.

“The area where we collected most of the litter from was around Tesco. Even though there are several bins provided, we were amazed by the amount of rubbish – predominantly drinks bottles and cans, along with chocolate bar and sweet wrappers.”

The event, which was supported by East Devon District Council and Axminster Town Council, is the first of many planned by the group which intends to hold a monthly litter pick, focusing on a different area of the town each time.

In addition, Plastic Free Axminster is introducing a new initiative - first created by Sidmouth Plastic Warriors - in which residents can pledge to ‘Adopt A Spot.’

Rebecca explained: “Not everybody is able to attend our litter pick events so ‘Adopt A Spot’ is a fantastic opportunity for people to still get involved and help rid their community of litter.

“Anyone can sign up and ‘claim’ a street or area that they voluntarily pledge to litter pick in their own time. You can do this whenever you want, for as little or as long as you want.”

For further information or to find out how to get involved, join the group’s Facebook page which can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/plasticfreeaxminster/ or email: plasticfreeaxminster@gmail.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Former mayor censured for ‘inappropriate tweet’

Seaton Town Council's Marshlands Centre with Cllr Peter Burrows (inset). Picture Chris Carson

Man admits starting Seaton flats fire

Firefighters at the scene of the Royal Clarence flats fire in Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington. Picture: Alliance Road Policing Team

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Former mayor censured for ‘inappropriate tweet’

Seaton Town Council's Marshlands Centre with Cllr Peter Burrows (inset). Picture Chris Carson

Man admits starting Seaton flats fire

Firefighters at the scene of the Royal Clarence flats fire in Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington. Picture: Alliance Road Policing Team

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton bowlers edged out by visiting Madeira

Litter pickers clean up in Axminster

The Axminster litter pickers. Picture: Irene Wilson

Up-cycle and repurpose at Sidmouth Repair Café

Sidmouth repair cafe.

Ottery ladies all set for another ‘Super Sunday’ with home game against SB Frankfort

Half-time team talk conducted by Mike Ringer, the Ottery St mary ladies team coach. Picture by ANTHONY ROWE

East Devon drag race ace all set for season’s opening meeting at Smeatharpe

Mark 'Wolfie' Smith on the star line before another meeting. Picture DARK FAIRY PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists