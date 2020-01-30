Advanced search

Makeover for Axminster fruit and veg charity shop

PUBLISHED: 07:01 01 February 2020

Volunteers painting HALFF’s Axminster fruit and veg shop. Picture: HALFF

Volunteers painting HALFF's Axminster fruit and veg shop. Picture: HALFF

Volunteers have been rolling up their sleeves to help give a healthy eating charity's Axminster fruit and veg shop a makeover.

Improved displays at the new-look HALFF fruit and veg shop in Axminster. Picture: HALFFImproved displays at the new-look HALFF fruit and veg shop in Axminster. Picture: HALFF

HALFF's store in South Street has been given a fresh new look thanks to a team from holiday lettings company Travel Chapter.

A group of enthusiastic volunteers from the Bideford based firm got to work cleaning, sanding and painting the premises.

The HALFF shop sells a wide range of fruit and veg, locally grown where possible, and also stocks an organic range from Riverford and locally based Trill and Haye Farms.

And there is a special offer for Midweek Herald readers when they next shop there.

HALFF's healthy homemade ready meals are hugely popular too, low in salt and saturated fat, they make a tasty alternative for people who feel like taking a break from cooking.

HALFF's project manager Hannah Smart said: "There's a great selection, too - soups, curries and a delicious fish pie to name a few! The shop also sells apple juice, honey, local eggs, jams and chutneys, all from local producers.

"Even better, by shopping at the HALFF fruit and veg shop, people are helping to support a local charity and their local community.

"HALFF runs cooking courses and helps people learn how to cook and eat healthily in Axminster and beyond, and all proceeds from the shop go towards helping with this."

Hannah said anyone who mentions they read this article in The Midweek Herald when they visit the shop and will receive either a 10 per cent discount when they spend more than £5 or a free HALFF cloth bag.

The HALFF shop is open 9.30am to 1pm on Monday and Tuesday, 9.30am to 2pm from Wednesday to Friday and 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday .

The Axminster healthy eating group runs cooking demonstrations on the first Wednesday of the month, 11am to 1pm, at the Masonic Hall, next door to the HALFF shop on South Street.

For more information about HALFF phone 01297 631782, email info@halff.org.uk or visit www.halff.org.uk.

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Anonymous donor’s £20,000 in memory of baby Elizabeth

The Voysey family (l to r) Lucy, Johnny, Kathryn, dad James and Ella.

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Most Read

