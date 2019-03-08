Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Volunteers help to conserve 900-year-old tree

PUBLISHED: 17:01 24 July 2019

Volunteers of all ages helping to conserve the King John Oak. Picture Legacy to Landscape

Volunteers of all ages helping to conserve the King John Oak. Picture Legacy to Landscape

Archant

Volunteers have been helping with the ongoing conservation of the ancient King John Oak, in Shute.

Shute's ancient King John Oak. Picture Legacy to LandscapeShute's ancient King John Oak. Picture Legacy to Landscape

There are fears that the 900-year-old tree may never fully recover after suffering recent leaf loss.

The medieval oak is situated within a former royal deer park, now private farm land. It has an enormous girth of 10.4 metres and is a biosphere of plant, insect and animal life.

Volunteers, aged from six, used a variety of tools to de-bramble the area around the trunk of the tree and flatten bracken beneath its crown.

Following the workshop Graham Jones, a local tree expert, led a free walk through the former deer park to the tree.

Both events were organised by Legacy to Landscape, funded in part by East Devon AONB.

Pete Youngman, project officer said: " We have been truly delighted by the response from local people who have given up their time to help conserve this magnificent tree and to be able see it responding to this care and attention is really pleasing."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Volunteers help to conserve 900-year-old tree

Volunteers of all ages helping to conserve the King John Oak. Picture Legacy to Landscape

Pub chef who knocked victim’s teeth out in street attack jailed for 10 months

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Oversight’ led to coins bouncing off car windshields during Honiton hot pennies ceremony

Honiton Hot Pennies 2019. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8854. Picture: Terry Ife

English Riviera Car Show on Paignton Green this Sunday

Frank Butler’s Morgan Aero 8 which will be on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green. Picture RUPERT BARKER

Honiton ladies’ Captain’s Prize joy for Sarah Dawe

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists