Can you spare two hours a week to help at Cranbrook Library?

Phil Burrows at Cranbrook Library. Picture: Cranbrook Library Cranbrook Library

Volunteers are needed to join the team at Cranbrook Library and Computer Suite, in the Younghayes Centre.

The Cranbrook library and computer suite. Picture: Cranbrook Library The Cranbrook library and computer suite. Picture: Cranbrook Library

The library is open four days a week and is well used by local residents.

Hannah Reynolds, from the library team, said: "The Library is a real success story, being used for book borrowing and computer job searches, scanning and printing by an increasing number of people each week.

"People also use the computers to print out documents they can't print at home.

"The volunteer helper handles administration for borrowing books and also helps people with simple computer tasks.

"Only basic knowledge of computers is required to be a volunteer helper and full training will be given."

Volunteers need to be able to offer two hours in the morning or afternoon, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday.

If you can help, please contact the library manager Phil Burrows on philip.burrows@actioneastdevon.org.uk or phone 01404 549045.