Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Can you spare two hours a week to help at Cranbrook Library?

PUBLISHED: 11:10 23 July 2019

Phil Burrows at Cranbrook Library. Picture: Cranbrook Library

Phil Burrows at Cranbrook Library. Picture: Cranbrook Library

Cranbrook Library

Volunteers are needed to join the team at Cranbrook Library and Computer Suite, in the Younghayes Centre.

The Cranbrook library and computer suite. Picture: Cranbrook LibraryThe Cranbrook library and computer suite. Picture: Cranbrook Library

The library is open four days a week and is well used by local residents.

Hannah Reynolds, from the library team, said: "The Library is a real success story, being used for book borrowing and computer job searches, scanning and printing by an increasing number of people each week.

"People also use the computers to print out documents they can't print at home.

"The volunteer helper handles administration for borrowing books and also helps people with simple computer tasks.

"Only basic knowledge of computers is required to be a volunteer helper and full training will be given."

Volunteers need to be able to offer two hours in the morning or afternoon, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday.

If you can help, please contact the library manager Phil Burrows on philip.burrows@actioneastdevon.org.uk or phone 01404 549045.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Can you spare two hours a week to help at Cranbrook Library?

Phil Burrows at Cranbrook Library. Picture: Cranbrook Library

Honiton edge towards safety after Budleigh win

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Seward unbeaten ton and Holmes ‘fivefer’ see Seaton to thrilling win at Cullompton

Picture: Thinkstock

Axminster Town hosting Willand Rovers in Thursday night pre-season friendly

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists