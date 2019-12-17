Long service awards for Seaton Hospital volunteers

Pictured (l/R) are Carol Rowe, Ann Brown, Shirley Reynolds, Moira Palmer, David Copp, Pat Payne, John Coop and Pauline Somerville with their certificates for five years service. Picture: Lycia Moore Archant

With more than 80 volunteers, Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends likes to recognise those who have given a number of years of dedicated service.

At its recent volunteers' Christmas lunch, treasurer Shirley Robinson, presented long service certificates to members who had served for five years.

Mark Welland, League chairman, thanked all the volunteers for their dedication and commitment.

Lycia Moore, League manager said: "Aged 14 to 94, the volunteers provide essential support, with roles ranging from helping out in our two charity shops, running our monthly Friends in the Community group, to running our weekly Bingo fundraiser, or providing admin support - alongside other crucial practical roles such as, gardening, fundraising, helping at events or being a trustee.

"With £4,300 per week to raise just for our Seaton Hospiscare@Home service we are always looking for more volunteers to help in our charity shops in Fore Street and on our fundraising team - but there are lots of other ways people can make a difference."

For more information contact Lycia Moore, League manager, on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOF@nhs.net