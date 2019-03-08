Volunteers wanted for Seaton beach clean

Litter pickers in action on Seaton beach. Picture Plastic Free Seaton Group Archant

Plastic Free Seaton Group is hoping for a big turnout

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seaton is taking part in the nationwide Surfers against Sewage Big Spring Beach clean at Fisherman’s Gap on Saturday (April 6).

Organised by the Plastic Free Seaton group, the event takes place between 10am and noon and volunteers are asked to meet at Pebbles Café who have offered everyone taking part a free coffee afterwards.

Co-ordinator Peter Burrows said he was hoping that more than 100 volunteers would take part.

He said they would be asking them to keep any plastics found separate from the general rubbish as they will be trying to identify where they came from and who might have discarded them

He said: “We had our first event in February and supported the town council in March. We are extremely grateful to East Devon District Council for providing an extra 50 litter pickers and helping with the collection.

“We are asking people to come along and bring the family, there will be Easter treats for kids.”

For more information visit the Plastic Free Seaton Devon Facebook page