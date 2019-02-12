Seaton Memory Cafe gets cash boost

Seaton Memory Cafe's Barry Powell and Yvonne Addington receive their cheque from Waitrose customer services assistant Maddie Umsreville. Picture Waitrose Archant

Waitrose shoppers donate £450

Seaton Memory Cafe has received a £450 donation from the Waitrose Community Matters Scheme.

A representative form the supermarket presented the cheque to organisers Yvonne Addington and Barry Powell last week.

The money will go towards the group’s on-going reminiscence programme, which can have a positive affect for members by helping them to maintain empowerment of their self worth.

If anyone would like any more information on how best to support people living with every day changes such to their short and long term memory, they can go along to the cafe which meets on the first Monday of the month at Seaton Methodist Church, Scalwell Lane, Seaton EX12 2ST, between 2pm and 4pm.

Anyone who would like to help support Seaton in becoming a dementia friendly town should contact Yvonne Addington, a Dementia Champion who runs Dementia Friends workshops at Seaton, on 07827813776.