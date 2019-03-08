Investigating Colyton’s historic past

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:01 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:19 15 August 2019

Historian Colin Pady leads the tour around Colyton. picture: Sarah Charman

'Landscape detectives' have been investigating some mysteries of the past on a walk around Colyton.

Iron Age hill forts and medieval waterways were some of the ancient creations identified by local historian Colin Pady when he led people on a trek along ancient byways and tracks.

The walk was organised by Legacy to Landscape, a local community heritage initiative organised by the East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty project.

It focuses on providing opportunities for the local community to engage in all aspects of the history, landscape and wildlife of the former Shute estate.

This latest event attracted a huge amount of interest, with around 40 people attending.

They were treated to a colourful and insightful talk which revealed many facts and stories about the history of the countryside around the Colyton area.

The walk began at the Hillhead, a picnic spot which affords far reaching views of the Axe Valley and surrounding hillforts, and then followed lanes, ancient drove routes, green lanes and public footpaths.

Mr Pady spoke about a number of recent discoveries, including Bronze Age sword shards, coins and other objects. He said many of these are now with the Royal Albert Memorial Museum, Exeter.

Ruth Worsley, Legacy to Landscape project coordinator said: "It was a wonderful event, bringing walkers of all ages, from as young as six, into a landscape little changed in several centuries.

"Colin took us back in time and inspired and informed us enormously by his detailed account of the area."

The next L2L event will be a two hour walk from Shute Gatehouse to the 900-year-old majestic King John's Oak and around the former medieval Deer Park. It takes place on Friday, September 13, at 2 pm, led by Graham Jones, a local ancient tree expert.

Refreshments will be available after the walk at Shute Church. No booking is necessary.

This is the opening event of the Shute Festival, details of which are available on its website by clicking here

