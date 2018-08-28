Advanced search

Enjoy the Jurassic Coast – but stay safe

PUBLISHED: 12:06 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 03 January 2019

The Jurassic Coast, Picture Chris Carson

Experts warn that the cliffs can be even more dangerous at this time of year

Walkers and fossil huntres on the beach at Charmouth following one of the many cliff falls. Picture Chris CarsonWalkers and fossil huntres on the beach at Charmouth following one of the many cliff falls. Picture Chris Carson

Experts are waning people to take extra care while walking on the Jurassic Coast this winter.

Rockfalls and landslips can happen at any time but heavy rain and colder weather can increase the risk still further.

The Jurassic Coast looks the way it does because of erosion – meaning it is always on the move.

The golden rules to remember are:

Stay away from the edge of cliffs - admire the view from a safe distance.

Never lie or sit under the cliffs - there is very little chance of survival if caught under a rockfall

Adhere to warning signs – they are there for your safety

Check tide times before you set off- avoid being cut off by incoming tides

Be aware of mud flows – don’t get stuck

Keep dogs on leads near the cliff edge

Roger Croad, Devon County Council environment spokesman, said: “There are so many beautiful locations to explore and we want people to enjoy this wonderful coastline and take in the spectacular views, but please do so safely.

“Please take extra care extra, pay attention to warning signs and do not venture too near the cliff edge or the base of the cliffs.”

Sam Rose, CEO of the Jurassic Coast Trust, said: “I urge everyone to take on-board the safety advice and in particular, pay close attention to children, who may not be aware of the dangers, and to their pets too.”

For more information: jurassiccoast.org/enjoysafely

