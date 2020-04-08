Advanced search

Seaton Tramway warns walkers to stay off the tracks

PUBLISHED: 11:31 08 April 2020

Seaton Tramway

Seaton Tramway

Archant

Seaton Tramway is warning people not to use the track through the Axe Valley as a footpath.

A spokesman said: “We have receievd several reports of people using the line between Seaton and Colyton as a footpath.

“Even though our passenger trains are not running, essential maintenance is still taking place across the site and the track is in use on a daily basis.

“Please do not use the track as a short cut for a nice walk through the countryside.”

Seaton Tramway says all its offices and sites will remain closed in accordance with the Government announcement on coronavirus restrictions.

The spokesman added; “As a result, all business including events, experiences and special visits will be suspended during this period.

“Please note all prepaid tickets, bookings and deposits will be honoured when we reopen as credit for future use. “Loyalty cards will have missing time added to your membership.

“We thank you all for the ongoing support and we hope you all stay in and stay safe in the coming weeks. Seaton Tramway.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Honiton couple manages to stage the perfect wedding online after Covid-19 virus dashes original plans

Zoe and Rachel were married via an online wedding streamed to family and friends. Picture: Julie Fox

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton couple manages to stage the perfect wedding online after Covid-19 virus dashes original plans

Zoe and Rachel were married via an online wedding streamed to family and friends. Picture: Julie Fox

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton Tramway warns walkers to stay off the tracks

Seaton Tramway

Archive action - Honiton Town versus Barnstaple Town from 2007

Action from a 2007 meeting between Barnstaple Town and Honiton Town. Picture: TERRY IFE

Lacemen live to fight another day in the Western Counties West as final tables are published

Honiton rugby action

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Iconic image of Ben Stokes wins Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019
Drive 24