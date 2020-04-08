Seaton Tramway warns walkers to stay off the tracks

Seaton Tramway Archant

Seaton Tramway is warning people not to use the track through the Axe Valley as a footpath.

A spokesman said: “We have receievd several reports of people using the line between Seaton and Colyton as a footpath.

“Even though our passenger trains are not running, essential maintenance is still taking place across the site and the track is in use on a daily basis.

“Please do not use the track as a short cut for a nice walk through the countryside.”

Seaton Tramway says all its offices and sites will remain closed in accordance with the Government announcement on coronavirus restrictions.

The spokesman added; “As a result, all business including events, experiences and special visits will be suspended during this period.

“Please note all prepaid tickets, bookings and deposits will be honoured when we reopen as credit for future use. “Loyalty cards will have missing time added to your membership.

“We thank you all for the ongoing support and we hope you all stay in and stay safe in the coming weeks. Seaton Tramway.”