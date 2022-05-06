News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Wanted man has links to Honiton

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 5:31 PM May 6, 2022
Updated: 5:41 PM May 6, 2022
Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: LDRS

Police are looking for a man with links to Honiton who is wanted in connection with a fraud incident. 

James King, 38, sometimes known as James Whitehouse, also has links to Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton and Exeter. 

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to locate him but are now appealing for the public to report any sightings or information as to his whereabouts. 

King is described as a white male, aged 38 and around 5ft 9ins tall. He is of average build and has short light brown hair. 

Anyone who sees him or knows his location is urged not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately quoting log 776 05/05/22. 

