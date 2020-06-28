Lyme lifeboat crew called to teenager drifting on inflatable

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI Archant

Lyme Regis lifeboat was launched on Friday night (June 26) following a report of a teenager drifting on an inflatable near Church Beach, east of the town’s harbour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When the crew arrived the youth managed to get ashore by himself but in the process he fell into the water and dropped his phone into the sea as he was busy ‘videoing’ the emergency services’ response.

The casualty was given a welfare check and escorted back to his car to get a change of dry clothes.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “This incident could well have had a hugely different outcome. There was a strong breeze picking up across the bay. The young man was completely unprepared and could not understand the risks to either himself or to the people that might have had to rescue him.

“Please enjoy the beach and sea. If using inflatables, which is strongly discouraged, tether it to the shore.

“Sadly, we have seen the tragic consequences over the last few weeks and so if you have been drinking, do not be tempted to enter the water or put to sea in a vessel.”