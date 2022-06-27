News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Drivers advised to plan journeys as A35 landslip work begins

Dan Wilkins

Published: 11:50 AM June 27, 2022
Road closed sign

Road closed sign - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

National Highways is advising drivers using the A35 near Honiton to plan their journeys and allow extra time as work starts to rectify a landslip issue.

Following extensive assessment and survey work to stabilise the landslip on a section of the A35 at Devil’s Elbow, work started on Sunday (June 26).

The complex programme of work will comprise sheet piling, verge and bank reinstatement and resurfacing of the carriageway, and to facilitate the work, the A35 will be fully closed, overnight and during the day until Friday (July 1).

During this time, eastbound traffic joining the A35 at Honiton will be diverted east along the A30 to the A303 junction, via Stockland Hill, leading into Worham’s Lane, to re-join the A35 at the Taunton Cross Junction. Westbound traffic will be diverted in the opposite direction.

Access to Offwell and Wilmington will be granted at all times from Taunton Cross, and all traffic requiring such access should follow the diversion route to access from Taunton Cross.

Mark Fox, National Highways interim regional director for the South West, said: “We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating and we are making every effort to ensure the impact on the local community is kept to an absolute minimum.

“We’d like to thank motorists in advance for their patience while this essential remediation work is carried out.”

For more details on National Highways’ work in the South West go to https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/south-west/ and for live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysSWEST Twitter feed and www.trafficengland.com 

