Residents clear up waste dumped in Cranbrook beauty spot

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran Picture: Kelly Curran

.Youths are believed to have taken rubbish from outside a house and scattered it in and around the Cranny Brook in Cranbrook Country Park

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

Rubbish dumped at a popular beauty spot in Cranbrook prompted a rapid clean-up operation by shocked residents.

Cardboard packaging, polystyrene, milk cartons and a pillow were found on Monday, April 1, in Cranbrook Country Park.

The items were scattered in and around the Cranny Brook, between Post Coach Way and Crimson King, and were spotted by dog walker Kelly Curran, who posted photos to Facebook.

She told the Midweek Herald: “There is polystyrene broken up everywhere and is littered all downstream along with cardboard, a soapy foam substance, lots of plastic cartons and a pillow.”

Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran Fly-tipping in Cranbrook. Picture: Kelly Curran

This was initially thought to be a fly-tipping incident, but is now thought to have been the work of youths, who took the rubbish from outside a local resident’s home and scattered it in and around the brook.

After realising what had happened, the householder went to clear up the rubbish, helped by other residents.

The incident is believed to have been reported to the youths’ school.