Weather warning issued for Christmas Eve in East Devon
We may be dreaming of a white Christmas this year but we are much more likely to have a wet Christmas. The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for rain in East Devon for December 23 and 24.
The Yellow Weather Warning for rain encompasses Wednesday, December 23, and Thursday, December 24, Christmas Eve.
Here’s what the Met Office is expecting:
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing hazardous conditions.
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
Today (December 22) we can expect the showers to continue well into the night and heavier rain is due to arriving before dawn.
Tomorrow (December 23) the rain is likely to be heavy and persistent and there will be a risk of thundery showers.
It will remain cloudy and coastal areas may experience gale force winds later on in the day.
At the moment the forecast for Christmas Eve is for heavy rain in the morning before turning drier as the day goes on. Thursday is expected to be much colder with a frosty start expected on Christmas Day.
On Boxing Day, the Met Office is warning us to expect heavy rain and gale force winds.