Unique ship's weekend visit to Lyme scuppered

PUBLISHED: 15:07 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 20 June 2019

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

Skipper says The Phoenicia won't be coming yet due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

Plans for the sailing ship Phoenicia to arrive at Lyme Regis tomorrow (Friday, June 21) have been postponed.

The vessel - the world's only traditionally built replica of a Phoenician ship - was due to arrive at the Cobb harbour during the morning.

But skipper Philip Beale, from Chardstock, says she will not be ready to make the journey.

Organisers say they are 'profusely sorry' and ask people to kindly await news on the rescheduled arrival and events.

Tickets for the public to look over the Phoenicia had been offered during her weekend visit.

After leaving Lyme on Monday the Phoenicia was due to make her way out of UK waters to the Mediterranean for the start of an epic cross-Atlantic attempt. The expedition, known as Phoenicians Before Columbus, will be led by local man and captain Philip Beale FRGS. The trip aims to prove that the Phoenicians reached the Americas 2000 years before Columbus.

Watch this site for update about when the ship will arrive.

