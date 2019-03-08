Advanced search

Axminster coffee shop lodges plans to convert unused unit into café

PUBLISHED: 15:15 10 October 2019

The West Country Higgler wants to convert vacant space into more seating for customers. Picture: Google Maps

The West Country Higgler wants to convert vacant space into more seating for customers. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

An Axminster craft shop has submitted plans to offer its customers a larger space to sit down and eat.

The West Country Higgler, in South Street, took up space vacated by Little Bits of Lovely, which it shared a unit with.

Little Bits of Lovely left in February this year, and The West Country Higgler has submitted a change of use application to turn the space into a restaurant/café.

A supporting statement fro the application said: "As Axminster is a declining town centre with important shops and banks etc either closed or closing, it is important for us to be able to develop and improve in order to remain a viable business."

The size of the space The West Country Higgler wants to convert is 60 square metres, which comprises a toilet and storage area.

If the application is granted and an increase in turnover happens, the firm expects to employ more staff.

The application will be decided by district planners.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Minster Challenge results and pictures

Members of the Axe Valley Runners (AVR) before the start of the Minster Challenge . Picture: Chris Carson

‘Family firm’ Tony Benger Landscaping moves to a new home

The team at Tony Benger Landscaping outside of their new offices at Dalwood. Picture: Ellie Cruse Confetti Rose Film & Photography

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH

Seaton health survey set to launch

Seaton Hospital and (inset) Seaton Health Matters chairman Jack Rowland. Picture Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Minster Challenge results and pictures

Members of the Axe Valley Runners (AVR) before the start of the Minster Challenge . Picture: Chris Carson

‘Family firm’ Tony Benger Landscaping moves to a new home

The team at Tony Benger Landscaping outside of their new offices at Dalwood. Picture: Ellie Cruse Confetti Rose Film & Photography

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH

Seaton health survey set to launch

Seaton Hospital and (inset) Seaton Health Matters chairman Jack Rowland. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton activities brochure set to return

Seation mayor Ken Beer presents the £800 cheque to Joyce West. Picture: Seaton Town Council

Major upgrade for Seaton skatepark

How the upgraded Seaton skatepark will look:. Picture: EDDC

Axminster coffee shop lodges plans to convert unused unit into café

The West Country Higgler wants to convert vacant space into more seating for customers. Picture: Google Maps

Parents tell story of how they found their children to encourage others to adopt

It is estimated that 40 per cent of children waiting for an adoptive family in Devon are in sibling groups: Picture: Families for Children

Seafront taxi rank could be relocated in Seaton to aid redevelopment project

Exmouth taxi drivers are concerned that curbs by the Strand rank is causing damage to their vehicles. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0981-04-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists