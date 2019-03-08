Axminster coffee shop lodges plans to convert unused unit into café

An Axminster craft shop has submitted plans to offer its customers a larger space to sit down and eat.

The West Country Higgler, in South Street, took up space vacated by Little Bits of Lovely, which it shared a unit with.

Little Bits of Lovely left in February this year, and The West Country Higgler has submitted a change of use application to turn the space into a restaurant/café.

A supporting statement fro the application said: "As Axminster is a declining town centre with important shops and banks etc either closed or closing, it is important for us to be able to develop and improve in order to remain a viable business."

The size of the space The West Country Higgler wants to convert is 60 square metres, which comprises a toilet and storage area.

If the application is granted and an increase in turnover happens, the firm expects to employ more staff.

The application will be decided by district planners.