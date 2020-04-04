Advanced search

Devon Police urge people to stay home this weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:20 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 04 April 2020

Archant

Devon and Cornwall Police has asked that people do not make journeys to its force area this weekend, nor next weekend which is the Easter Bank Holiday, unless essential.

Officers say the express aim is to slow slowing the spread of coronavirus, protecting the NHS and ultimately saving lives.

The advice is:

Stay at home

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home).

If you go out, stay two metres (6ft) away from other people at all times.

Wash your hands as soon as you get home.

Do not meet others, even friends or family. You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

A police spokesman said: “Devon and Cornwall Police officers, all other blue light and health services and key workers are doing an incredible job in keeping the public safe, but we ask you to consider that increasing the population of our area will place an unreasonable burden on them.

“Increasing the number of people in any given area will also of course make it more difficult to observe vital social distancing.

“Devon and Cornwall, our Force area which contains many beauty spots and popular beaches, will still be here when the coronavirus outbreak is contained, so please #comebacklater

“To keep everyone safe this weekend and the next, Devon and Cornwall Police will continue to engage with the public about whether their travel is necessary and reasonable and encourage them to choose differently for the welfare of themselves and others. “Enforcement is a last resort, and so far no penalties have been given under the current conditions.

“The public will see a highly visible police presence both in vehicles and foot patrols, proactively policing areas where people may put themselves at risk by not following government advice about travel and social distancing.

“These areas include main arterial routes into the force area including service and rest areas, minor roads leading to concentrated second home areas, commercial premises and industrial sites, the aforementioned beauty spots and popular beaches and also in urban areas where young people may be tempted to gather and where anti-social behaviour could be an issue.

“Officers will check vehicles, but not liveried vehicles such as those working for highways departments, utility distribution networks or food and medical distribution.

“This is in order to ascertain whether the journey being undertaken is reasonable in supporting the purpose of government advice to protect the NHS and save lives and, as has been said, engage, explain and encourage.

“Devon and Cornwall Police has an extensive and constantly updated set of frequently asked questions about coronavirus and the Force’s response, plus other essential information, on its website: www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/advice/covid-19-coronavirus

Most Read

Manager of Honiton garden centre anticipates positive rebound following Covid-19 shutdown

Combe Garden Centre in Honiton. Ref mhh 23 19TI 5952. Picture: Terry Ife

Shoppers at Honiton Tesco face 30-minute wait to enter – but store is at ‘optimal efficiency’ for social distancing

Tesco Honiton has set out new social distancing rules. Picture: Chris Carson

Firefighters tackle blaze near Axminster

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue attended the incident.

Honiton butcher ‘rushed off his feet’ amid Covid-19 pandemic – but still continues to provide essentials to community

Laurie Spencer, who owns Porkies in Honiton. Photo: Callum Lawton

Seaton Primary confirmed as an ‘outstanding’ school

As part of their history work pupils studied the Great Fire of London, building a model of the area where it began and then setting light to it. Picture: SPS

