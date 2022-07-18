Honiton Charter Day going ahead this July

A tradition which has spanned seven centuries continues as this year marks the 765th anniversary of the granting of Honiton’s Market Charter.

The Honiton Charter Day begins from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, July 23. This year's theme is the Commonwealth Games.

The day begins with the ringing of St Paul’s church bells heralding the reading of the Market Charter by the Town Crier before he presents it to the Town Mayor.

Outside St Paul’s Church, there will be plenty of live music and another chance to hear the bells.

Next to the church, in the Mackarness Hall, George the Magician, will be entertaining his audiences from 10.30am.

The Creative Cabin from the Thelma Hulbert Gallery will be in front of the Family Church, in High Street, and Honiton Pottery Shop are also offering crafting activities.

Leading off the High Street, there will be charity stalls, both in Dolphin Court and Northcote Lane.

All of this information will be displayed at the information table outside of St Paul’s Church.

Before you leave the High Street, people are invited to spot the shops that have decorated their windows following the Commonwealth theme and identify which country they are supporting. Forms can be found in The Little Shop of Seasons.

There will also be a range of activities at the All Hallows Field including bouncy castles, a balloon modeller, charity stalls, a forge, skittles, Punch and Judy, face painting, a food village, an arts and crafts village and a display of the artwork from the local schools.

Just off the field, outside of Honiton Community College, will be Honiton Community Swap Shop, a place to bring children’s unwanted clothing.

Sporting activities and a tug of war competition will be held at Honiton leisure centre.

There will also be the usual stocks in Northcote Lane where you can splash someone with water. There are also the Classic Cars and Tractors which will proceed through the High Street from 11am.