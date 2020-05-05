Electric bikes: everything you need to know before you buy your first e-bike

More and more people are taking to cycling as a way to get some fresh air during the lockdown. Image: Axcess Electric Bikes

Since the lockdown, more and more are people are discovering a new love for electric bikes as the best mode of transport and exercise.

Not only are electric bikes a better mode of transport for social distancing purposes, but they are good for the environment too. Image: Axcess Electric Bikes

If years of rusting away in the shed have taken its toll on your bike and you’re looking for a newer, more practical option, an e-bike may be for you.

We spoke to Peter Blackman at Axcess Electric Bikes to learn all there is to know about the benefits of electric bikes and advice on purchasing one during coronavirus.

Q: What are the benefits of electric bikes, and why should we buy one at this time?

Riding an electric bike is a good way of getting exercise while social distancing.

Keyworkers are being encouraged to cycle to and from work, rather than using public transport to reduce contact with others. If people are working at anti-social times a bike is also a good alternative to struggling with the reduced bus or train timetable.

The majority of electric bikes are powered by both electricity and pedal power - meaning riding them still burns calories. Image: Getty Images

The increased use of electric bikes, and ordinary bikes, is also good for the environment – less cars equals a better quality of air.

Q: Does using an electric bike have health benefits?

Most electric bikes are powered both by pedal power and electricity, meaning the bike won’t go anywhere without a bit of leg work. Riding an electric bike still burns calories.

The real advantage of electric bikes is how they help you get up-hill – you could climb a hill with the same effort as cycling on flat ground.

E-bikes don’t stop you exercising and keeping fit, they just eliminate the need for high-intensity.

Q: Why is Axcess Electric Bikes open and trading at this time?

Bicycle shops, as well as pharmacies, post offices and car garages are all deemed essential and so can stay open to serve the public during coronavirus.

This means we are open for customers to visit the store – whether that be for choosing a bike, delivering a bike or collecting a bike. However, we have made changes to the store to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.

Q: What precautions have been put in place?

There are hand washing facilities at the shop and space for necessary social distancing. For those who would prefer not to come into the store, some electric bikes can be brought outside (weather permitting).

Q: If people are self-isolating, how can they get their e-bike?

If you live nearby, a selection of bikes can be brought to your address for you to test. We can transport up to four fully made-up bikes in our van.

Q: Can you provide insurance for a new electric bike?

We can offer you 14 days free insurance with your bike. Asset Sure will then offer you two possible policies. Should you make your own insurance arrangements, the insurance will simply stop after the 14-day period.

Q: I notice people can buy online with Axcess Electric Bikes – what advice would you give to people wishing to purchase online at this time?

Most of our bikes are sold online. If you have a chat with us, we can ensure you get the bike you really want. All bikes are tested for their electrical quality before delivery - at this point we can also change a battery for a higher capacity, upgrade tyres and saddles, and in some cases fit disc brakes.

Accessories such as locks and helmets can also be ordered.

For more information on buying an electric bike online, please speak to a member of our team who will be happy to help.

Q: Where can you deliver?

We are delivering bikes personally to customers within around 40 miles of Honiton. In other cases, we will use an overnight carrier.

There’s never been a better time to purchase an e-bike. Cyclists are loving the quiet roads and reduced traffic, and you could too.

For more information, visit www.axcess-electric-bikes.co.uk call them on 0140441692 or email them at enquiries@axcess-electric-bikes.co.uk.

