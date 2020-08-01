All you need to know about the changes to MOT regulations post lockdown

After August 1, 2020 you'll no longer be able to apply for an MOT extension. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Did you apply for an extension on your MOT during lockdown?

Testing the tyre pressure is important to ensure your car is safe to drive. Picture: Getty Images Testing the tyre pressure is important to ensure your car is safe to drive. Picture: Getty Images

Curt Willis, owner of Curt Willis Motors in Honiton, explains all you need to know about the changing regulations and how you can ensure your car’s MOT is done on time.

Q: When does my car need to have its MOT done by?

A: At the start of lockdown the government allowed a six month extension on MOTs due to expire between March 30 and October 1, 2020. However the extension end date has now been brought forward to August 1, 2020.

If you’re caught driving with an unroadworthy vehicle or invalid MOT you can be fined.

Cars that haven’t been driven for a while often have flat batteries. Picture: Getty Images Cars that haven’t been driven for a while often have flat batteries. Picture: Getty Images

Q: What changes will be made to MOTs after August 1, 2020, and how will this affect me?

A: The government recently announced that after August 1, 2020, you will no longer be eligible for an MOT extension. This means your car will need to be tested before its MOT runs out.

However, if you’ve already been given an extension or have an MOT due before August 1, 2020, you’ll still have six months to book your test in.

I think the new rules have confused quite a few people and they’re now thinking the extension deadline has moved up from October 2020 to August. There’s no need to panic, this isn’t the case and you do still have time to get your MOT booked in.

If you have any questions about the changing regulations, I’d recommend speaking to your local garage. It’s also worth getting your MOT booked in sooner rather than later for your peace of mind. It will also help you to avoid the rush if lots of other people are also trying to book their car’s MOT before the extension runs out.

Q: Why is it important to have my car checked over by a professional?

A: During an MOT we check that your car is roadworthy and safe to drive. Cars that haven’t been driven for a while often have flat batteries, low brake fluid levels, and may require tyre and oil changes. It’s good to check your car is working as it should be before you start driving again.

Take your car for a quick drive to ensure your engine is running properly. You can also bring your car into the garage. We’ll test the lights, fluid levels and tyre pressure. You should perform these checks on your car before booking its MOT to help prevent it from failing.

Q: Is it safe to visit garages and MOT centres?

A: We’ve been open throughout lockdown and have taken measures to ensure staff and customer safety.

We’re offering an appointment only service to minimise the number of people on-site and to observe social distancing. You can pre-arrange a time to drop your car off in the yard.

We’ll cover your car’s interior in protective layering and a mechanic will use full PPE when working on it. Once we’re finished, the car is sprayed with disinfectant.

We’ll let you know when your car is ready to collect. You can pay over the phone and arrange a convenient time to pick it up.

Q: Who can I call to book my car’s MOT?

A: We’re a DVSA-compliant garage, which means we can conduct your car’s MOT and service. We specialise in the servicing and testing of all makes and models of cars and small vans and have over 20 years’ experience in auto-repair.

Visit curtiswillismotors.com for more information.

Call 01404 851551 or email curt.willis@curtwillismotors.com to book your MOT test.