Seaton and District Lions will be helping Santa to visit Seaton, Colyford, Colyton, Beer and Axmouth again this year.

The routes and static days are:

Saturday, December 4, Santa will be at Seaton Tesco from 9am until noon

Monday, December 6, Colyford

Tuesday, December 7, Colyton, Colyvale to Saxon Meadow

Wednesday, December 8, Poplar Tree Drive – Wychall Park

Thursday, December 9, Axmouth and new housing at Tesco

Friday, December 10, Seaton, Drovers Way – Scalwell Lane

Saturday, December 11, Santa will be at Seaton Co-op from 9am until noon

Monday, December 13, Seaton, Valley View – Lydgates

Tuesday, December 14, Beer

Wednesday, December 15, Seaton, Honeyditches – York Road

Thursday, December 16, Seaton, Riverdale – Seaton Square

Saturday, December 18, Seaton Square 9am until noon

Monday, December 20 Colyton Burnardsfield Road – Colyton Town Hall

Tuesday, December 21, Seaton, Marlpits Lane – Police Station

Wednesday, December 22, Seaton, Poplar Tree Drive - Court Lane

Thursday, December 23, Seaton, Fishermans Gap – Paddock Close

Friday, December 24, static at Seaton Tesco 9am until noon.