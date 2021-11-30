Where to see Santa's sleigh in Honiton
Santa Claus is coming to town - and he might be going to ride right past your home on his festive sleigh.
Between Sunday, December 5 and Friday, December 24, he will be travelling around the town on the Honiton Round Table's Christmas float on Wednesday and Sunday evenings.
The routes cover many of Honiton's residential streets, with plenty of stopping points, so there's every chance of getting a good look at Santa.
The Christmas float will also be visiting Feniton on Thursday, December 16.
Here is the full list of the Christmas float routes:
Route 1 Sunday, December 5, 16:00 to 19:30
Shipley Road Stop at X Macauley Close, Steel Close.
Roman Way Stop at end
Langford Ave Stop at X Tremaine Close, X Marwood Place
Rosewell Close Stop at end
Pottery Close Stop in close
Charles Road Stop at end
Pale Gate Close Stop at end
Northcote Lane Stop at X Lee Close, Minifie Road
George Street Stop at end and on bend
St Cyres Road Stop at X Phillips Square
Ashleigh Road Stop at end and X Willowdale Close
Oaklea Stop at end and middle
Route 2 Wednesday, December 8, 18:00 to 20:00
Willow walk Stop at end, middle junction
Yallop Way Stop at X Wren Close
Heron Road Turn at end Stop X Dove Close
Woodhill View Stop at X Stone Close
Glanvill Way Stop at X Mathews Close, X Claylands View
Biddington way Stop at mid point
Whitmore Way Stop at X Hellier Close, X Biddington Way
Bucanon Close Stop at Ware Court.
Route 3 Sunday, December 12, 16:00 to 19:30
Lilley Walk Stop at end
Jerrard Crescent Stop at top, X Jerrard Close
Eureka Terrace Stop at Terrace
Mead View Stop at end, Fair View
Livermore Road Stop mid way
Round Ball Close Stop at end
Littletown Road Stop at end of Steamers Meadows
Manor Crescent Stop at Little Town Villas, top and end
Haydons Park Stop Midway
Woodman's Crescent Stop at top by foot path and end by path
Sawmills Way Stop at end and midway
Crosscut Way Stop midway
Route 4 Wednesday, December 15, 18:00 to 19:30
Chestnut Way Stop at X Hornbeam Close
Walnut Road Stop X Snowdrop Close
Old Elm Road Stop at Laburnham Close
Honeysuckle Drive Stop at X Heather Close, X Ferndale Close
Cherry Close Stop at X Old Elm Road
Feniton Thursday, December 16, 18:30 to 20:00
Outside Feniton Football Club
Route 5 Sunday, December 19, 16:00 to 20:00
Glen View Stop at the end
Monmouth way Stop at both ends of Glen Farm Crescent
Waterleat Avenue Stop at X Durbin
Buttery Road Stop at X Buttery Road Close
Brand Road Stop at X Brand Close, and at top
Gronau Close Stop at end, X Shortridge Close
Hatcher Close Stop at end
Hazelwood Close Stop at X Holly Cl, X Blackthorn Cl, X Spindlewood Cl
Moore Park Stop at T-junction
Linhay Close Stop at end
Butts Close Stop at T-junction
Upland Chase Stop at T-junction
Route 6 Wednesday, December 22, 18:00 to 19:30
St Peter’s & St Paul’s Stop at X St Peters, St Paul’s Estate, X Welch Drive
St Leonard’s Stop at corner St Leonard’s & St Paul’s
Hayne Farm Stop at mid point of Meadow Acre Road
Route 7 Friday, December 24, 16:30 to 18:30
Millers Way Stop at footpath both ends, X Highfield
Millhead Road Stop at X Mount Close, X Hawthorne Close
Rosemount Lane Stop at X Courtenay
Joslin Road Stop at end and mid point.
Rosemount Lane Stop at start of Rowcroft Close
Milldale Crescent Stop at top and mid point
Rosemount Close Stop at end
Banfield Way Stop at mid point
Little Town Road Stop at X White Bridges (North)
Whitebridges (South) Stop at entrance