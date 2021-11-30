Santa Claus is coming to town - and he might be going to ride right past your home on his festive sleigh.

Between Sunday, December 5 and Friday, December 24, he will be travelling around the town on the Honiton Round Table's Christmas float on Wednesday and Sunday evenings.

The routes cover many of Honiton's residential streets, with plenty of stopping points, so there's every chance of getting a good look at Santa.

The Christmas float will also be visiting Feniton on Thursday, December 16.



Here is the full list of the Christmas float routes:

Route 1 Sunday, December 5, 16:00 to 19:30

Shipley Road Stop at X Macauley Close, Steel Close.

Roman Way Stop at end

Langford Ave Stop at X Tremaine Close, X Marwood Place

Rosewell Close Stop at end

Pottery Close Stop in close

Charles Road Stop at end

Pale Gate Close Stop at end

Northcote Lane Stop at X Lee Close, Minifie Road

George Street Stop at end and on bend

St Cyres Road Stop at X Phillips Square

Ashleigh Road Stop at end and X Willowdale Close

Oaklea Stop at end and middle

Route 2 Wednesday, December 8, 18:00 to 20:00

Willow walk Stop at end, middle junction

Yallop Way Stop at X Wren Close

Heron Road Turn at end Stop X Dove Close

Woodhill View Stop at X Stone Close

Glanvill Way Stop at X Mathews Close, X Claylands View

Biddington way Stop at mid point

Whitmore Way Stop at X Hellier Close, X Biddington Way

Bucanon Close Stop at Ware Court.

Route 3 Sunday, December 12, 16:00 to 19:30

Lilley Walk Stop at end

Jerrard Crescent Stop at top, X Jerrard Close

Eureka Terrace Stop at Terrace

Mead View Stop at end, Fair View

Livermore Road Stop mid way

Round Ball Close Stop at end

Littletown Road Stop at end of Steamers Meadows

Manor Crescent Stop at Little Town Villas, top and end

Haydons Park Stop Midway

Woodman's Crescent Stop at top by foot path and end by path

Sawmills Way Stop at end and midway

Crosscut Way Stop midway

Route 4 Wednesday, December 15, 18:00 to 19:30

Chestnut Way Stop at X Hornbeam Close

Walnut Road Stop X Snowdrop Close

Old Elm Road Stop at Laburnham Close

Honeysuckle Drive Stop at X Heather Close, X Ferndale Close

Cherry Close Stop at X Old Elm Road



Feniton Thursday, December 16, 18:30 to 20:00

Outside Feniton Football Club



Route 5 Sunday, December 19, 16:00 to 20:00

Glen View Stop at the end

Monmouth way Stop at both ends of Glen Farm Crescent

Waterleat Avenue Stop at X Durbin

Buttery Road Stop at X Buttery Road Close

Brand Road Stop at X Brand Close, and at top

Gronau Close Stop at end, X Shortridge Close

Hatcher Close Stop at end

Hazelwood Close Stop at X Holly Cl, X Blackthorn Cl, X Spindlewood Cl

Moore Park Stop at T-junction

Linhay Close Stop at end

Butts Close Stop at T-junction

Upland Chase Stop at T-junction

Route 6 Wednesday, December 22, 18:00 to 19:30

St Peter’s & St Paul’s Stop at X St Peters, St Paul’s Estate, X Welch Drive

St Leonard’s Stop at corner St Leonard’s & St Paul’s

Hayne Farm Stop at mid point of Meadow Acre Road



Route 7 Friday, December 24, 16:30 to 18:30

Millers Way Stop at footpath both ends, X Highfield

Millhead Road Stop at X Mount Close, X Hawthorne Close

Rosemount Lane Stop at X Courtenay

Joslin Road Stop at end and mid point.

Rosemount Lane Stop at start of Rowcroft Close

Milldale Crescent Stop at top and mid point

Rosemount Close Stop at end

Banfield Way Stop at mid point

Little Town Road Stop at X White Bridges (North)

Whitebridges (South) Stop at entrance