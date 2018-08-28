Which business is your Pride of Honiton?
PUBLISHED: 11:53 04 February 2019
Archant
Businesses in Honiton are set to be rewarded for another year when the town’s chamber of commerce hosts its Pride awards.
The Pride of Honiton
Award represents the customers voice and is presented each year to the business that receives the most votes from customers who have experienced excellent service.
Chamber chair Anthony McCollum said: “The nominations could be the result of advice given, the attentiveness of the staff or just a generally friendly attitude and willingness to help. The popularity of this award scheme has increased year upon year.
“In 2018, no less than 28 businesses were nominated with many hundreds of votes cast and a close final count between the top four nominated businesses.”
Nomination slips are at several shops in Honiton - alternatively vote at www.honitonchamberofcommerce.com
Comments have been disabled on this article.