Which business is your Pride of Honiton?

Honiton High Street. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0460. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Businesses in Honiton are set to be rewarded for another year when the town’s chamber of commerce hosts its Pride awards.

The Pride of Honiton

Award represents the customers voice and is presented each year to the business that receives the most votes from customers who have experienced excellent service.

Chamber chair Anthony McCollum said: “The nominations could be the result of advice given, the attentiveness of the staff or just a generally friendly attitude and willingness to help. The popularity of this award scheme has increased year upon year.

“In 2018, no less than 28 businesses were nominated with many hundreds of votes cast and a close final count between the top four nominated businesses.”

Nomination slips are at several shops in Honiton - alternatively vote at www.honitonchamberofcommerce.com