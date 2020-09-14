Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Honiton-based domiciliary care team, HC-One, has taken on a very unusual ‘client’ - a whippet called Tilly.

Her owner was sadly admitted to hospital and she was worried no one would look after her beloved pet.

Tilly also had her own health concerns and needed lots of canine care, attention and love.

So carers Melissa Salter and branch manager Clare Connor

took her back to their office where she spent her days snoozing and being pampered before heading home with Melissa in the evenings.

The ladies even booked Tilly in with a vet to look after her health problems.

To make her stay extra special, carers Lilac Rowland and Charlie Patch took Tilly out for day trips and doggie play dates and even bought her a new stuffed toy to snuggle up with.

Clare Connor said: “I cannot thank the team enough for going over and above to care for our lovely Miss Tilly.

“We are going to miss our baby girl as much as she is going to miss us.”

