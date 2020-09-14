Advanced search

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

PUBLISHED: 11:58 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 14 September 2020

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Archant

Honiton-based domiciliary care team, HC-One, has taken on a very unusual ‘client’ - a whippet called Tilly.

Her owner was sadly admitted to hospital and she was worried no one would look after her beloved pet.

Tilly also had her own health concerns and needed lots of canine care, attention and love.

So carers Melissa Salter and branch manager Clare Connor

took her back to their office where she spent her days snoozing and being pampered before heading home with Melissa in the evenings.

The ladies even booked Tilly in with a vet to look after her health problems.

To make her stay extra special, carers Lilac Rowland and Charlie Patch took Tilly out for day trips and doggie play dates and even bought her a new stuffed toy to snuggle up with.

Clare Connor said: “I cannot thank the team enough for going over and above to care for our lovely Miss Tilly.

“We are going to miss our baby girl as much as she is going to miss us.”

* HC-One is proud of achieving a 9.5/10 average rating on the sector’s leading care home comparison website carehome.co.uk.

The high rating puts HC-One homes and care into the very best company in the care home sector, committed to providing the kindest care to Residents.

See HC-One on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hc_one

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Honiton Show organisers ask dogwalkers to stick to path

Dog walkers are being asked to stay on the path by the Honiton Show organisers. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton Alec Gosling Memorial Trophy success for Roger Hill

Generic picture

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Honiton Show organisers ask dogwalkers to stick to path

Dog walkers are being asked to stay on the path by the Honiton Show organisers. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton Alec Gosling Memorial Trophy success for Roger Hill

Generic picture

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Honiton Alec Gosling Memorial Trophy success for Roger Hill

Generic picture

Lyme Regis bowlers serve up some thrilling Mini League midweek finals action

Lyme Regis bowlers (left to right) Paul Moffitt, Simon Dowling, Alan Nabarro and Barry Rattenbury.Picture: LRBC

Honiton Show organisers ask dogwalkers to stick to path

Dog walkers are being asked to stay on the path by the Honiton Show organisers. Picture: Getty Images

Carey scores hat-trick as Otters net a great eight to top the table

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7550. Picture: Terry Ife