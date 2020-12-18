Published: 10:21 AM December 18, 2020

The new owners of The White Hart in Wilmington have set themselves the mission of turning the village pub into ‘something special’.



Inga Weilandt and Steve Aldred, have experience breathing new life into hospitality businesses and plan to invest around £100,000 into their latest venture.



Inga has been in the hospitality industry for the past 15 years and Steve has worked as a business turnaround manager worldwide.



The couple’s last project saw them redevelop a pub in Staffordshire.



“We take pubs when they are a bit broken and try to turn them into something special,” said Steve.



“We were attracted to The White Hart due to its picturesque Devon setting, the lovely building, its open fire and thatched roof, as well as its prime location on the main road.



“The three letting rooms were a big bonus for us as we can now supply accommodation to customers, which should help support other local businesses.”



The face lift is currently ongoing but Inga and Steve have so far refurbished the kitchen, pub and dining area as well as adding a large outside seating area.



“The plan is now to refurbish the letting rooms, followed by a complete repaint of the exterior plus extensive ground works,” said Inga.



“We want to create a nice, welcoming community pub, serving locals, visitors to the area and those passing through.



“We are here seven days a week, we want to be as accommodating to our customers as possible.”



Steve added: “During the day, we serve traditional, good quality pub food but, in the evenings, we’ve got a full al-a-carte menu which offers a more sophisticated selection.”



“At any one time we have up to four chefs in the kitchen supplying top quality food. We feel very fortunate here.



“The White Hart sits in the lovely village of Wilmington and the pub has all the right ingredients for us to make it special.”



Inga and Steve’s plans do not stop with the refurbishment though.



They are also considering opening a community shop and post office.



If you would like to find more about what’s on offer at The White Hart check out its Facebook page.