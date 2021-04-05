News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
White Hart pub damaged by fire

Tim Dixon

Published: 9:30 AM April 5, 2021   
Fifteen fire engines were called out to deal with a blaze at a thatched pub in East Devon.

Crews from Devon, Somerset and Dorset were called at 11.54am to the White Hart, on the A35 in Wilmington, near Honiton, on Easter Sunday.

They created a fire break by stripping the thatch and used compressed air foam lances and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. An environmental risk assessment was also carried out. It took until 4.30pm to scale things back and finish stripping the thatch before covering it with salvage sheets.

It is believed the cause was accidental.

person
person
person
