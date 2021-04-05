Published: 9:30 AM April 5, 2021

Fifteen fire engines were called out to deal with a blaze at a thatched pub in East Devon.

Crews from Devon, Somerset and Dorset were called at 11.54am to the White Hart, on the A35 in Wilmington, near Honiton, on Easter Sunday.

They created a fire break by stripping the thatch and used compressed air foam lances and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. An environmental risk assessment was also carried out. It took until 4.30pm to scale things back and finish stripping the thatch before covering it with salvage sheets.

It is believed the cause was accidental.