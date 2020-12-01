An imposing former Manor House with origins in the 15th century
The handsome Whitehall Manor is an imposing, detached, Grade II period residence with origins that stem back to the 15th century. The property has retained many fine and authentic period features that depict its rich history, making it a thoroughly interesting dwelling and worthy as our choice of Property of the Week.
The imposing former manor house is believed to date from circa 1450 and has had a colourful past, having been owned only by a handful of families.
The property is spacious and beautifully proportioned, and boasts an extensive range of traditional outbuildings, delightful gardens and grounds of around an acre.
Interesting period features through the house which allude to its history and age. Exposed timbers, splendid inglenook fireplaces and two circular staircases, combine to create a fine period home.
The 21st century has not been forgotten, and worthy of particular mention is the lovely bright country kitchen/breakfast room that opens directly onto a large south facing paved terrace.
The property has five bedrooms currently, although on the first floor there is a super sitting room with woodburning stove which could be a sixth bedroom if so desired.
Whitehall Manor is situated in the tiny hamlet of Whitehall, about one mile from the country village of Hemyock. The area is part of the Blackdown Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
