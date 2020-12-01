Advanced search

An imposing former Manor House with origins in the 15th century

PUBLISHED: 09:24 01 December 2020

The dwelling lies within around an acre of gardens and grounds Picture: Hemberts

The dwelling lies within around an acre of gardens and grounds Picture: Hemberts

Humberts

Exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces add to the propertys character Picture: HembertsExposed beams and inglenook fireplaces add to the propertys character Picture: Hemberts

Whitehall, Hemyock

Guide Price: £995,000

Agent: Humberts

Tel: 01404 42456

Inside, the rooms are spacious and are enriched with fine period features Picture: HembertsInside, the rooms are spacious and are enriched with fine period features Picture: Hemberts

The handsome Whitehall Manor is an imposing, detached, Grade II period residence with origins that stem back to the 15th century. The property has retained many fine and authentic period features that depict its rich history, making it a thoroughly interesting dwelling and worthy as our choice of Property of the Week.

The imposing former manor house is believed to date from circa 1450 and has had a colourful past, having been owned only by a handful of families.

The property is spacious and beautifully proportioned, and boasts an extensive range of traditional outbuildings, delightful gardens and grounds of around an acre.

Interesting period features through the house which allude to its history and age. Exposed timbers, splendid inglenook fireplaces and two circular staircases, combine to create a fine period home.

The imposing Whitehall Manor has a rich history stretching back to the 15th Century Picture: HembertsThe imposing Whitehall Manor has a rich history stretching back to the 15th Century Picture: Hemberts

The 21st century has not been forgotten, and worthy of particular mention is the lovely bright country kitchen/breakfast room that opens directly onto a large south facing paved terrace.

The property has five bedrooms currently, although on the first floor there is a super sitting room with woodburning stove which could be a sixth bedroom if so desired.

Whitehall Manor is situated in the tiny hamlet of Whitehall, about one mile from the country village of Hemyock. The area is part of the Blackdown Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

An imposing former Manor House with origins in the 15th century

The dwelling lies within around an acre of gardens and grounds Picture: Hemberts

Exeter Airport to receive up to £8 million of financial support

East Devon MP Simon Jupp outside Exeter Airport. Picture: Simon Jupp

Jonathan Wright: 2020 Wiscombe Park Tillicoultry Quarries Champion

NHCA Members

Paul Arnott: ‘Characters’ are real people who do not usually answer back

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Honiton sex offender jailed for befriending couple with toddler son

Hedison, aged 32, of Honiton, admitted four breaches of a SHPO. Picture: DC Police