Whitford tractor fire extinguished

PUBLISHED: 10:34 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 17 September 2020

The tractor fire in Whitford. Picture: Seaton Fire Station

The tractor fire in Whitford. Picture: Seaton Fire Station

Fire services from Colyton, Seaton and Bridport were needed to extinguish a tractor that was ablaze in Whitford.

Fire engines from both Colyton and Seaton were called to the scene as well as a water carrier from Bridport.

When the crews arrived, they found the tractor to be well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus got to work using a compressed air foam system, one hose reel jet and one thermal imagining camera.

The fire, which was believed to be accidentally started, was extinguished and the area was made safe.

