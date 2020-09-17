Whitford tractor fire extinguished
PUBLISHED: 10:34 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 17 September 2020
Archant
Fire services from Colyton, Seaton and Bridport were needed to extinguish a tractor that was ablaze in Whitford.
Fire engines from both Colyton and Seaton were called to the scene as well as a water carrier from Bridport.
When the crews arrived, they found the tractor to be well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus got to work using a compressed air foam system, one hose reel jet and one thermal imagining camera.
The fire, which was believed to be accidentally started, was extinguished and the area was made safe.
