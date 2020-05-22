Auctioneers hold online auction to boost lockdown morale

Edward Whitton with cat Buster Edwards during one of Whitton's online auctions. Picture: Whittons Auctions Archant

Whittons Auctioneers and Valuers have been holding online auctions as a way of boosting morale during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With lockdown in force, many auction houses have closed their doors for the time being, but auctioneer Edward Whitton had an idea on how to keep the sales going.

He took to the garden and accompanied by Buster Edwards the cat, ran online auctions that punters could view and bid on.

Edward soon found he had more bidders online than usual and prices for silver, jewellery and watches exceeded expectations.

The online streams have even been viewed by an 87-year-old regular attendee who had claimed he would never use computers in his lifetime.

A spokesman for Whittons said: “We have been overwhelmed with messages of support and encouragement for carrying on regardless and have even had calls to conduct our auctions this way all the time.

“People have emailed and called to say that Edward really cheered them up.

“They enjoyed the input from his children who helped with telephone bids and for bringing the outside into their homes in such difficult times.

“In fact, the auction last week introduced a new member of staff, namely Buster Edwards, the black cat. He brazenly turned up to check on proceedings and sprawled all over the auctioneer’s table on full view of the camera live on air.”

He has caused quite a stir and made front page of the Antiques Trade Gazette which is the main publication worldwide for antiques and auction followers. He then chose to maintain decorum by sunning himself on the blue and white lounger next to the auctioneer, which was aptly decorated in blue and white to match Mr Whitton’s tie in support of the NHS.

“What with a persistent money spider on the rostrum all day and a black cat in tow, some may say this is lucky!”Whitton’s next virtual auction will take place on Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5.

The next antiques and collectables auction will be on Thursday, June 18 and is scheduled to take place at the Dowell Street saleroom. For more information, visit www.whittonsauctions.co.uk.