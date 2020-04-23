We’re always here for you – please support us

Midweek Herald Archant

We have been part of the East Devon community for more than 30 years and we need the support of readers

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since mid-1980s, the Midweek Herald has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger – and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our area.

We campaigned with Hospiscare to campaign to raise funds to develop a day centre in Honiton.

We have worked with Honiton Dementia Action Alliance to bring an Admiral Nurse to the town and raised the money in just a few months, far quicker than originally anticipated.

We encouraged readers to petition BT to bring broadband to the different towns in East Devon. We monitored the sign-up rate and regularly reported on it until enough people had responded, so that BT could install the infrastructure.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our area, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our area.

Thank you

Andrew Coley, Editor