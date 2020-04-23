Advanced search

We’re always here for you – please support us

PUBLISHED: 15:30 23 April 2020

Midweek Herald

Midweek Herald

Archant

We have been part of the East Devon community for more than 30 years and we need the support of readers

Since mid-1980s, the Midweek Herald has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger – and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our area.

We campaigned with Hospiscare to campaign to raise funds to develop a day centre in Honiton.

We have worked with Honiton Dementia Action Alliance to bring an Admiral Nurse to the town and raised the money in just a few months, far quicker than originally anticipated.

We encouraged readers to petition BT to bring broadband to the different towns in East Devon. We monitored the sign-up rate and regularly reported on it until enough people had responded, so that BT could install the infrastructure.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our area, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our area.

Thank you

Andrew Coley, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cancer support group offers on-line help

Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support logo.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘The Golden Boys’ - 30 years of meeting up to play football and still going strong.

The Golden Boys line up before playing an 11-a-side fixture. Picture; CONTRIBUTED

Honiton Town up to second / Upottery held at home / Millwey Rise march on - East Devon Virtual League latest

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Cases’ Rebels sign birthday boy Eli Meadows

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)
Drive 24