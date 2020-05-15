Metal fencing vs. traditional wooden fences: which one is best for your garden?

Not sure whether to invest in a wooden or metal fence for your garden?

Shelley Stewart from ColourFence Dorset and South Somerset explains why metal fencing is better for your garden and how you find a fence that’s storm-proof, low-maintenance and guaranteed for 25 years.

Q: How do I choose the right fence for my garden?

Find a fence you can fit and forget about.

Wooden fence panels need repairing, painting or staining annually to fix rot, update their look and prevent collapse during harsh weather.

ColourFence is a metal garden fence solution that once fitted requires no treatments or repairs. They’re guaranteed not to warp, rot, crack, shrink or peel for the next 25 years. You will never need to repaint, stain or repair your fence again.

ColourFence panels withstand gusts of wind up to 130mph, ensuring after a night of heavy rain and storms, your fence will still be standing the next morning.

An occasional hose-down with water will keep your fence looking as good as new. Keep the bottom of the fence free of dirt and debris to avoid blocking the drainage holes and allow water to run away. Avoid over-spraying pesticides and other garden chemicals on to the fence.

Q. How can I choose the correct size fence for my garden?

Standard heights for ColourFence panels are one metre up to 2.1 metres tall, allowing you to enjoy your garden in peace and privacy. Consent is usually required for garden fences over two metres tall.

Our panels are eight feet wide and include the intermediate posts, unlike standard wooden panels.

Whatever the shape of your garden we can step, rake or cut your ColourFence to size, allowing your boundary to follow the natural contours of your land.

Q: Can I change the look of my metal fence?

There’s a choice of colours available – green, brown, cream and blue – to harmonise and enhance your garden’s design. Choose a trellis in the same shade or contrasting colour.

Both sides of the panels are the same colour meaning both you and your neighbour have a stunning fence to look at year after year, helping you build good neighbourly relations.

The panels are made from Colorbond high tensile steel with a layer of Zincalume that doesn’t rust and if scratched the layer forms a waterproof barrier. Minor scratches won’t affect the performance of your fence. The galvanised and aluminium/zinc coating effectively protects any edges and scratches from corrosion.

Q. How do I know my garden will be secure?

Unlike traditional timber panels, ColourFence panels have no footholds and a smooth finish. You can relax knowing your new fence will deter intruders and help maintain privacy.

For added security install a metal garden gate with a simple drop bolt or key operated deadlock.

Q: Can you install my new fence during lockdown?

It’s easy for us to arrange work on your new fence safely.

We’ll let you and your neighbours know how long the job will take and when we’ll arrive. We can let ourselves in, minimising our contact with you and keeping to social distancing guidelines. Feel free to stay inside or take a walk during our visit. We’ll clean everything thoroughly before we leave.

ColourFence panels are quick and easy to install. It’s a 100pc recyclable and made using recycled content. No toxic chemicals are required for its maintenance.

You can trust our trained fitters to securely and efficiently install your fence. You can read our reviews online at checkatrade.com.

Call us on 01305 881022 or email shelley.stewart@colourfence.co.uk for help finding the right fence for you. Visit colourfence.dorset.co.uk for more information.