More than one dozen firefighters tackling roof blaze near Honiton

Archant

A roof blaze which broke out in a property near Honiton is being tackled by 17 firefighters this morning (Thursday).

A chimney fire broke out at a property in Widworthy and has since spread to the roof.

Crews are currently dealing with the blaze.